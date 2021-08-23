California plums score access to Japanese market

California plums score access to Japanese market

August 23 , 2021
California plums score access to Japanese market

California plums have scored access to the Japanese market, in what an industry body has described as a "significant opportunity" for the fruit.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the development, which involves the elimination of phytosanitary barriers.

The California Fresh Fruit Association said multiple rounds of technical negotiations were required that were somewhat hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CFFA said it would like to extend its appreciation to the USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service and Agricultural Research Service’s negotiators and experts, as well as the Fresno County and Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner offices for their invaluable contributions to this process.

There will be strict packing and fumigation protocols in place but given the success of the existing California nectarine program for Japan, California stone fruit exporters have already demonstrated a commitment to meeting Japan’s requirements.

“Trade barriers threaten the health and viability of the industry. This represents a significant opportunity for California plums, as Japanese consumers value premium fruit and recognize California fruit’s superior quality,” said Ian LeMay, CFFA President.

"As the global economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding market access will continue to be critical to the industry’s success."

You might also be interested in


California warns farmers about water cutoffs as hot, dry summer looms
U.S. Supreme Court says union recruiting on California farms unconstitutional
Number of container ships anchored off Southern California close to 2021 record
U.S.: California water futures trading will increase price transparency - consultant
California Fresh Fruit Association reacts to governor's budget, recovery plan
California avocado growers seek ways to protect groves from heat
California: Man arrested for stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios
Video: California farmers forced to abandon crops as more water restrictions loom

Subscribe to our newsletter


San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands