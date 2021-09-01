AeroFarms wins Marketing Excellence Award from Produce Business

Leading vertical farm company AeroFarms has announced that it is a winner of Produce Business's 33rd Annual Marketing Excellence Awards.

Produce Business has been leading produce industry coverage for over three decades, and their annual 2021 Marketing Excellence Awards recognize the outstanding, results-driven work by different companies throughout the industry.

“As part of the mission of PRODUCE BUSINESS to ‘initiate industry improvement’ by highlighting excellence in ways to market produce to consumers, we recognize AeroFarms and its latest rebrand and packaging redesign," it said.

The new branding for AeroFarms and the rebranding of its Dream Greens retail brand to AeroFarms, successfully united its mission and activities under one fresh, powerful identify that celebrates its leadership for indoor vertical farming and a brighter future for all.

AeroFarms grows using proprietary aeroponics and indoor vertical farming technologies, which yield annual productivity up to 390 times greater than traditional field farming, while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides.

“As part of the mission of PRODUCE BUSINESS to ‘initiate industry improvement’ by highlighting excellence in ways to market produce to consumers, we recognize AeroFarms and its latest rebrand and packaging redesign,” commented Ken Whitacre, Executive Vice President and Group Publish and Editorial Director for Phoenix Media.

“The concept of ‘Elevating’ the senses through its attractive new look goes a long way to helping retailers capture consumers’ attention to the company’s great products.”

“We know that our customers want to have an emotional and values-based connection to their food and understand where their food comes from, how it’s grown and what it stands for,” said David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are honored that PRODUCE BUSINESS recognized our breakthrough branding work to be a winner of their 33rd Annual marketing Excellence Awards, and we look forward to sharing our award-winning brand with more customers with our expansion plans to the Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West and South regions.”

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been the world trailblazer for technology-enabled controlled environment agriculture and has won over 50 awards for its leadership for innovation, sustainability, and food -- including being recently recognized as a finalist for Newsweek’s Future of Travel awards for their pioneering “farm-to-plane” partnership with Singapore Airlines.

Honoring its legacy as farmers and agriculture innovators, AeroFarms’ mission today is bigger and bolder than ever: to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, using proprietary aeroponics and indoor vertical farming technologies to solve agriculture's biggest challenges and grow the most delicious produce for its communities. AeroFarms’ expertise in plant biology and the broader farming industry is captured further in its new B2B tagline Agriculture, Elevated.

In addition, AeroFarms new B2C tagline Vertical Farming, Elevated Flavor™ highlights to customers not only where and how their food is grown, but also more importantly, the key growing benefits that AeroFarms uniquely brings to the market, setting a new culinary standard with millions of data points to prove it.

AeroFarms is able to grow its kale to be sweeter and its arugula to be perfectly peppery, and the Company has developed its signature FlavorSpectrum™ to represent the breadth of flavors and hundreds of varieties of leafy greens that it is able to grow.

AeroFarms’ team of experts from horticulturists to engineers to data scientists to nutritionists paired each specific tasting note with a representative color to bring the FlavorSpectrum™ philosophy to life. Across its leafy greens packaging line, the cool blue tones represent sweet and mellow notes, while the intense reds represent bold and zesty flavors.

In addition, AeroFarms’ new packaging design for its sealed tray that is made with 40% less plastic than a traditional clamshell, was developed with rounds of primary consumer research and collaboration with key selling partners.

The eye-catching packaging design boasts the largest clear window in the entire packaged salads category. As a result, the leafy greens are showcased, allowing the product to be the hero to signal the ultimate in freshness and flavor.