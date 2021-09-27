Ripening room manufacturer Interko expands global footprint - FreshFruitPortal.com

Netherlands-based Interko, which designs and manufactures fresh fruit ripening rooms, has expanded its global footprint with further installations worldwide.

The company says it has this year installed ripening rooms in the Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina for various well-known and important fruit retailers, importers and distributors.

It claims its rooms cut operational costs, reduce energy consumption and minimise product loss, while improving product quality, finish and shelf-life.

Interko Managing Director/Partner Chris Maat explains: “Our most recent installations will interest a lot of companies in the fresh produce world in terms of understanding the widespread benefits being reaped by the operators.

"It’s been a long time since we have been able to meet customers face-to-face, and Fruit Attraction 2021 is the ideal opportunity to explain and demonstrate in-person how other companies could benefit from upgrading their ripening rooms to a market-leading Interko system that’s equipped with our latest innovative technology.”

In the Netherlands, this summer Interko installed turn-key Optimo ripening rooms for two companies who ripen avocados. One is an importer-exporter who is re-exporting the fruit across Europe, while the other is supplying directly to French supermarkets.

In Mexico, this year Interko has installed eight new Ultimo banana ripening rooms for a leading multinational retail group, as well as two Optimo rooms for Mexican tropical fruit supplier, Frutas Reales.

In Colombia, the Dutch firm has installed four ripening rooms for an expanding avocado producer-exporter.

Earlier this year Interko also completed the installation of another six ripening rooms for Don Jaime, a major premium banana distributor in Argentina. The rooms have lowered the company’s operational costs and improved both fruit quality, finish and shelf-life.