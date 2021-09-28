Oppy announces significant restructuring of executive team

Oppy has announced a significant restructuring of roles within its executive team as the company focuses on further strengthening its strategy going into the next decade.

Among the employees whose roles are changing are David Smith, Satri Alpine, Chris Kurylo, James Milne and Jason Fung.

"The complexity of our business has radically evolved in the last five to 10 years," said David Smith, who is now president and chief operating officer.

"A huge part of Oppy’s ongoing success has been in taking a proactive approach and consistently modifying our strategy as we drive the business forward."

Vice President of Talent and Culture Satri Alpine has been acknowledged as Oppy’s Chief People Officer, having made her mark as a thoughtful leader when the company navigated the COVID-19 pandemic Smith said.

Chris Kurylo has taken on the role of vice president of strategic business development and analysis.

Kurylo has been instrumental to the company’s integration with Eco Farms which Oppy acquired a 65% stake in last year, while also overseeing the fiscal elements across the organization’s categories.

He now reports to Senior Vice President of Categories and Marketing James Milne, who has added executive responsibility for partner relations to his purview. Director of Global Procurement Ray Reed now also reports to Milne.

These changes also bring about structure enhancements to reinforce the alignment between Oppy’s tactical and strategic approaches to the sales and marketing process.

The lead of the business development representatives’ team, Sales and National BDR Manager Audrey Desnoyers, will now report to Senior Vice President of North American Sales Brett Libke.

The newly-created position of Vice President of Categories and Strategy has added greater responsibility to Jason Fung who will continue to oversee Oppy’s berry and greenhouse categories while also leading more of the strategic planning process alongside the executive team.

“Jason is a proven strategic thinker, which is why he is the ideal fit for this new position to help shape and execute Oppy’s strategy while also assuring it’s embedded into our culture and understood by all,” said Smith.

This summer Oppy also announced the retirement of two veterans and the refined roles stepping into their places.

Vice President of Operations Steve Roosdahl took on Doug Grant’s top-line responsibilities within operations, transportation and supply chain, Vice President of South American Operations Eric Coty took over the region completely and IT is now reporting directly to Executive Vice President and CFO Kiran Rao.

Jim Leach assumed the sales manager position of its Houston location after Jeff Walker’s 27-year tenure.

“With these retirements, along with the tragic passing of Cal Tribiano, I know that all shifts will honor those great losses and take Oppy to a heightened purpose as we grow our tomorrow,” Smith affirmed.