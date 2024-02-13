Oppy and Sun Grape announce Sun Grape California

Global marketer, distributor, and grower Oppy announced it is joining forces with table grape owner, grower, packer, and shipper Sun Grape USA to form Sun Grape California, an Oppy company.

This joint venture was developed to “redefine excellence in the category by consolidating and securing a consistent supply of high-quality grapes”, according to Oppy President and Chief Operating Officer David Smith.

The executive shares that Oppy has aspired to become a California grape grower “for a very long time”, and that the announcement materializes a “dream partnership” for the firm.

“The exceptional quality and excellence displayed in their farming operations deeply resonate with our values, making this a synergistic collaboration. Together we embark on a journey that not only celebrates the art of grape cultivation but reflects our shared commitment to delivering the finest produce,” says Smith.

Sun Grape brings to the table a three-decade history of farming expertise in California’s San Joaquin Valley. This trajectory is set to continue expanding as it leverages Oppy’s top grape importer status.

Introducing new acreage from San Joaquin Valley in mid-2023, Oppy will expand its year-round reach from Peru, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, and Mexico with Sun Grape’s nearly 1,500 acres of land in California.

The joint venture will encompass not only Sun Grape’s marketing division but also the family’s farming division, which will provide expertise from development, daily operations, packing, cold storage, variety testing, and sustainability services.

This partnership is official as of Feb. 6, and will officially begin shipping products to market in early July from their new cold storage facility and offices in Delano.

Combining their offices in Visalia, Sun Grape will add its location in Montreal, Quebec to Oppy’s vast sales network throughout North and South America, and Asia.