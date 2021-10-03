EU court annuls trade deals with Morocco over Western Sahara consent, affecting tomato imports

A European Union court declared on Wednesday that EU-Morocco trade deals covering farm products and fish were invalid because they were agreed without the consent of the people of Western Sahara.

It is now unclear whether, for example, tomatoes from Morocco were grown in Western Sahara.

The EU and Morocco issued a joint statement saying they would act to ensure continuity of bilateral trade, and a senior Moroccan diplomatic source told Reuters he expected an appeal against what he called an "incoherent" ruling.

Morocco regards Western Sahara as its own territory, but the Algeria-backed Polisario Front movement has sought the region's independence since the end of Spain's colonial rule in 1975.