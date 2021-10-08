Terra Exports launches new avocado label called 'Avolicious'

Terra Exports has launched its own, in-house brand of avocados called Avolicious that has been "well received" by customers.

Avolicious is already being shipped globally currently to Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the majority across the U.S.

With a vibrant purple packing that is a "non-traditional choice in the sector", customers have enjoyed the uniqueness of the new brand most.

When asked how the brand was started, Terra Exports CEO, Nils Goldschmidt, shared that the entire idea came out of a team meeting.

Nils encouraged the team to be as creative as they wanted and come up with an idea for the company to bring to fruition. The Terra Exports team came up with the brand name, vibrant colors for packaging, and the overall design.

“This is a huge step for our entire team with many years in the making. I’m beyond proud of everyone at Terra Exports for this achievement,” Goldschmidt said.

"Avolicious allows Terra Exports to go above and beyond to meet customer expectations by setting and maintaining high-quality standards and providing customers with the fresh produce they demand at a competitive price."

Kevin Thron, Sourcing and Procurement Manager at the company, is overseeing the Avolicious label and growth strategy.

“Customers have shared that it’s a fun and lively box that is easy to spot and easy to love—a high-quality product at a competitive price," he said.