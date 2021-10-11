First freight shipment to arrive on 'Brexit buster' Morocco to UK route

The Port of Poole in Dorset is expecting its first delivery via a new direct shipping route from Tangier in Morocco, which was established by United Seaways.

A shipment of 100 freights of organic seasonal fruit and vegetables is shortly scheduled northbound while the route will run once per week and largely comprise dry and refrigerated freight.

The route cuts overall journey times on goods to and from the UK to fewer than three days, compared to more than six days via road.

It will be used to encourage British importers to source fresh produce and other products directly from Africa, and export companies looking to enhance their southbound trade to Morocco and the surrounding region.

Trade relations between the UK and Morocco have a long-standing history of over 800 years and it is anticipated the link will further strengthen ties between the countries.

The route has been in planning for over two years and will help bypass post-Brexit traffic congestion and import procedures on goods arriving via Europe.

United Seaways will be able to offer the new direct line with competitive rates, significant emissions reduction, full logistics services, door-to-door services, customs clearance and warehousing services.

The maritime and transport specialist will shift from a RoRo service or unaccompanied cargo only to RoPax service which is accompanied cargo.

"The Port of Poole has been working closely with United Seaways to get this 'Brexit Buster' service up and running," Captain Brian Murphy, Marine and Port Director at Poole Harbour Commissioners said.

"The service will provide a greener and more time-efficient option for importers and exporters from both kingdoms and we look forward t receiving the first shipment from Tangiers shortly."

United Seaways has also announced the appointment of Mr Amine Laghidi as Board Member in charge of strategy, public affairs, maritime and foreign trade.

He is currently a representative of the African and the Moroccan Business Associations including being President of the ASMEX-Rabat (Moroccan Exporters Association).