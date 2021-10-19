Grapes and apples secure second, third spots in top produce sales

Between the changes in consumer consumption and buying patterns, high inflation and severe supply chain disruption and constraints, fresh produce retailing remains in flux.

Grapes and apples took the number two and three spots respectively in fresh fruit sales for September this year, moving melons down to number four.

Berries continue to be the uncontested number one and cherries dropped out of the top 10, as expected with seasonality, making room for pineapples.

Only mandarins were not able to beat last September's sales levels, down over five percent while all other fruits were up, with peaches seeing over a 25 percent increase.

Vegetable performance in September was much more varied than what was seen for fruit. Tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, carrots and mushrooms all saw decreases compared to last year at the same time.

Packaged salad, lettuce, onions, cucumbers and broccoli all saw increases year on year.

Inflation shifts fruit and vegetable demand

“September delivered the strongest year-on-year results we have seen since having to go up against the pandemic sales peaks in March,” Joe Watson, VP of Membership and Engagement for PMA said.

“Both fruit and vegetables saw higher gains in September. For fruit, year-on-year gains improved to +8.8% and vegetables are now very close to year-ago levels, at -0.7%. If the growth trajectory remains the same, vegetables will be back in the plus come October.”

Jonna Parker, Team Lead Fresh with IRI said: "Produce is leading the way for fresh items, representing 12 out of the top 15 fresh items in household penetration when regarding online baskets among our panelists."

"While there is room to improve, consumers are starting to rely on their local grocer to pick the fresh produce for them, which is an important area of growth in coming weeks, months and years."