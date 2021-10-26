Tesco sets an example on living wages for banana plantation workers. Who’s next?

By Paul Lievens, Policy & Communications Coordinator at Banana Link

The extent of the gap between actual wages and a living wage varies across the principal export banana producing countries, and while Tesco suppliers in Ecuador and Colombia pay very close to minimum living wage levels, there are substantial gaps on many plantations in countries like Dominican Republic, Côte d’Ivoire and the Guatemalan Pacific coast.

Tesco defines a “living wage” as “a benchmark wage that is enough to meet a family’s basic needs including food, housing, education, healthcare, transport, and clothing”. The company also makes clear that the living wage benchmarks used are a “floor” not a “ceiling”.

Although the Tesco commitment references the importance of freedom of workers to join a trade union and to bargain collectively with their employers, Banana Link’s view is that this is the only truly sustainable route to living wages for the medium and long term.

Since 2017 all of Tesco’s bananas sold in the UK and Ireland have been sourced from Rainforest Alliance or Fairtrade certified farms. While these require ethical standards for production methods and other aspects of worker welfare, neither scheme guarantees that workers earn a living wage.

To meet its commitment to address the living wage gaps at its supplier plantations, in what is a very significant commitment, Tesco has outlined four elements to its new approach:

As of January 2022, Tesco commits to paying the living wage gap to banana producers (equivalent to the volumes sourced by the company).



producers (equivalent to the volumes sourced by the company). Tesco shall ensure that producers have in place a timebound commitment to pay all workers a living wage.



We will reward suppliers who continue to make progress on closing living wage gaps with higher volumes as part of a balanced scorecard.



From January 2024, we will only source from banana producers who pay a living wage to all workers no matter the volumes sourced by Tesco.