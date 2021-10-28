Onion-linked Salmonella outbreak: More companies recall products

More companies in the U.S. have recalled onions or products containing the recalled onions amid a multistate outbreak of salmonella.

The outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections is linked to imported whole, fresh onions. There have been 652 recorded illnesses across 37 states and 129 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified ProSource Produce, LLC (also known as ProSource Inc.) of Hailey, Idaho, and Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico, as suppliers of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recalled onions supplied by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms were sold to restaurants, food service locations, wholesalers, and retail or grocery stores throughout the United States.

Recalls have also been initiated by Potandon Produce L.L.C, HelloFresh and EveryPlate.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products or firms are linked to illness. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The FDA is advising customers and restaurants that if they cannot tell if their onions were recalled, they should not eat, sell, or serve them and throw them out.