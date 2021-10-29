International Fresh Produce Association announces Board of Directors

PMA and United Fresh leaders have announced the name of their new combined organization - International Fresh Produce Association.

Co-CEOs of the new association, Cathy Burns and Tom Stenzel, were joined by Executive Committee members at the online announcement on Thursday to share details including the Board of Directors.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead and collaborate with this Board of Directors,” said Bruce Taylor, Chair of the new organization and CEO of Taylor Farms.

“This group, in partnership with staff, will help set the strategic tone and direction as we deliver against the seven strategic priorities."

The board will work in partnership with staff to provide expertise for industry members across the produce and floral supply chains.

"In assembling this Board of Directors, we sought to strike a balance of those individuals who had strong prior experience from serving on United and PMA volunteer groups as well as emerging leaders,” said Danny Dumas, UFPA Chair and President, of Courchesne Larose USA Inc.

When the new International Fresh Produce Association was announced, PMA and United Fresh also shared the strategic commitments that will be the core priorities of the new association launching in January 2022.

These include a commitment to all sectors of the fresh produce and floral supply chains; a commitment to growing demand and profitability; and a commitment to global engagement.

“Because the new organization will reflect global fresh produce and floral communities, the new Board is organized to represent the many businesses we’ll serve in coming years as we work together to help our members prosper,” said Dwight Ferguson, PMA Chair and President and CEO of the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation.

The new association Board of Directors are:

Directors representing Market Segments

Grower-Shipper: Jeff Huckaby, CEO, Grimmway Enterprises, Inc.

Foodservice: Melissa Ackerman, President and Operations Director, Produce Alliance

Fresh-Cut Processor: Raina Nelson, President US, Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA LLC

Wholesaler-Distributor: Tom Brugato, President, Pacific Coast Fruit Company

Retail: Pending

Directors representing Industry Expertise

Finance & Business Management: Michael Castagnetto, President, Robinson Fresh

Food Safety: Cheryl Enlow, VP of QA and Food Safety, Renaissance Food Group

Supply Chain Logistics: Drew Zabrocki, General Manager, Value Chain Insights & Interoperability, Semios

Marketing & Merchandising: Abby Prior, SVP Sales & Marketing, Bright Farms

Sustainability: Nikki Cossio, Founder & CEO, Measure to Improve LLC.

Technology: James Rogers, CEO, Apeel Sciences

U.S. Government Relations Director:

Brian Kocher, President and CEO, Castellini Companies

Directors representing Global Markets:

Australia-New Zealand: Katie De Villers, Head of Sales, One Harvest

Brazil: Gilson Lucato, Commercial Director, Citricola Lucato

Chile: Cristian Ureta, CEO, Exser

Mexico: Ernesto Cardona, President and Operations Director, Australtrading

South Africa: Trevor Dukes, CEO, The Fruit Farm Group

China: Liu Mau Wah, Chairman of the Group, Joy Wing Mau Group

Directors representing Floral:

Carlos Oramas, CEO, Gems Group, Inc.

Debora Steier, Vice President of Floral, Albertsons Companies

At-large directors:

Amelie Aust, Owner, Board Vice-Chair, Fall Creek Farm & Nursery

Erik Brown, Executive Leader – Procurement, Produce, Whole Food

Adriëlle Dankier, Chief Commercial Officer, Nature’s Pride

Inci Dannenberg, Head of Vegetable Seeds Global Strategic Marketing, Bayer

Karen Fernald, SVP Category, Merchandising Pricing, Food Lion

Jose Antonio Gomez, CEO, Camposol

Candice Herndon, President, North America, IFCO Systems N.A.

Jamey Higham, President and CEO, Idaho Potato Commission

Jacob Krempel, Vice President, Procurement, HelloFresh

Zak Lafitte, President, Wonderful Citrus

Dan Mathieson, CEO, Zespri International, LTD.

Amy McClellan, Vice President, Fresh Merchandising, SpartanNash

Nelson Montoya, President, Fresh Fruit, Dole Food Company

Julie Olivarria, Vice President, Produce, Sysco Corporation

Mark Powers, President, Northwest Horticultural Council

Michael Simonetta, CEO, Perfection Fresh

Brie Reiter Smith, VP of Product Leadership, Driscoll’s

Debbie Raton Walker, Vice President, Purchasing & Analytics, Darden

Dorn Wenniger, SVP Produce, UNFI

As previously announced, the Executive Committee for the new organization includes: