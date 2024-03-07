SEKOYA adds Mastronardi Produce to blueberry platform

Family-owned greenhouse business Mastronardi Produce announced its berry division is joining SEKOYA’s blueberry platform. The high-tech grower seeks to elevate its category offerings, the company said in a release.

Mastronardi Produce grows and markets under the SUNSET, Backyard Farms, BerryWorld, and Queen of Greens brands. Its portfolio includes tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, berries, and lettuce.

SEKOYA took its first steps in the 90’s with Fall Creek nurseries in the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Chile, Spain, The Netherlands, South Africa and China. In 2017, the SEKOYA division was founded as an in-demand, B2B-branded platform.

"This partnership will significantly bolster the domestic blueberry category for growers and retailers alike,” said Mastronardi President and CEO Paul Mastronardi.

Proprietary blueberries Sekoya Beauty, Sekoya Crunch, Sekoya Grande, Sekoya Pop and Sekoya Fiesta are planted worldwide. With this partnership, Mastronardi will have access to all of these.

“Mastronardi brings experience to SEKOYA through their premium concept and brands which will add value in the market,” said North America General Manager Mark David. “Every SEKOYA member brings a unique set of skills, perspective, and dedication to the table, all of which have been instrumental in driving our progress to date.”