Spanish group calls attention to high level of Turkish lemon interceptions over pesticides

The European Commission has informed through the Rapid Alert System for Food of the European Union (RASSF) that in only two months, 10 lots of Turkish lemons have been rejected, prohibiting their entry and commercialization in the EU.

The rejection of the Turkish lemons was due to the detection of residues of Chlorpyrifos, Prochloraz and Chlorpyrifos-Methyl in concentrations exceeding up to 75 times the maximum residue limit established by EU regulations, according to a press release from Ailimpo, the Spanish interprofessional organization of lemon and grapefruit.

The alerts have been reported by the official inspection services of Romania, Slovenia, Germany and Estonia.

The high number of sanitary alerts in the RASFF system at the beginning of the season is an unprecedented record and "confirms the shortcomings of the Turkish official system on the marketing and use of plant protection products".

The data below provide key information for distribution chains and European consumers, showing an issue of Turkish lemons in complying with EU food safety standards.

"The 10 alerts already confirmed by the EU authorities confirm the existence of serious management problems faced by the Turkish sector, which has proven not to be able to offer European customers food safety guarantees," Ailimpo said.

"This situation should certainly be taken into account by European customers when planning their lemon supply schedules from Turkey in the coming weeks," Ailimpo said.

Detail of Turkish lemon rejections during September and October