Pest causes necessary quarantine in areas of California

U.S. authorities have established an Oriental fruit fly (Bactrocera dorsalis or OFF) quarantine in the San Jose area of Santa Clara County, California, effective Sept. 30, 2021.

This action by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is in response to the confirmed detections of six adult male OFF from the San Jose area by CDFA between Sept. 13 and Sept. 24, all from traps in various types of fruit trees in residential areas.

By Oct. 4, CDFA confirmed the seventh male OFF in the vicinity of the earlier finds, which expanded the quarantine further.

APHIS is applying safeguarding measures and restrictions on the interstate movement or entry into foreign trade of regulated articles from the area to prevent the spread of OFF to non-infested areas of the United States.

In cooperation with CDFA, APHIS is establishing a new quarantine area, which, with the Oct. 4 expansion, encompasses approximately 115 square miles of Santa Clara County.

There are only eight acres of commercial agriculture in the quarantine area. The commodities include eggplants, peppers, squash, and tomatoes.

APHIS is working with CDFA and the Santa Clara County Agricultural Commission to respond to these detections following program survey and treatment protocols.

The establishment of this quarantine area is reflected on this website, which contains a description of all current Federal fruit fly quarantine areas.

For additional information on the Oriental fruit fly quarantine area, contact Fruit Fly National Policy Manager, Richard Johnson, at (301) 851-2109 or richard.n.johnson@usda.gov.