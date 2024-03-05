California strawberry acreage at multi-year highs - Rabobank

The North America Agribusiness Review published by RaboResearch provides insights into the U.S. strawberry and blueberry markets, revealing significant trends and price movements. According to the report, as of mid-February, non-organic strawberry shipping-point prices stood at around USD 18 per flat, marking a 6% increase year-on-year for the produce from Central Florida.

Shipments are exceeding those of the previous year, with expectations of ample availability come spring. Planted strawberry acreage in California is at its highest since 2015. Furthermore, the fall-planted area in Santa Maria, California, has reached a record high of over 11,500 acres, representing a 9% increase compared to the previous year. Following a notable year-on-year decrease in U.S. blueberry supply in Q4 of 2023, February arrivals have rebounded to similar levels as last year. Prices have risen approximately 10% compared to the same period last year, according to the report.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.