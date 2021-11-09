Infrastructure bill includes funding for critical water supply

The recent passage of the massive U.S. Infrastructure Bill will provide big benefits for farmers in the west, according to the chief of Western Growers.

The bipartisan US$1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by the U.S. House of Representatives was passed by the House of Representatives late last week and signed into law by President Biden.

“Western fresh produce growers and indeed farmers throughout the West have reason to celebrate passage of this bipartisan infrastructure bill," said Dave Puglia, Western Growers President & CEO.

"The inclusion of $8 billion dedicated to addressing critical water supply needs will provide significant benefits for family farmers and rural communities across the West experiencing climate change impacts, historic drought, regulatory pressures and wildfire.

"The funding for additional water, forestry and ecosystem restoration programs is vital to safeguarding our domestic agricultural production and long-term food security."

He added that Western Growers appreciates the work of "our House and Senate champions who understood the need for, and worked tirelessly to secure, substantial investments in Western water supply priorities, including repairing aging dams and canals, building new surface and groundwater storage and conveyance facilities, and funding water conservation and recycling projects".

“Following President Biden’s signature, we urge the Administration to quickly drive implementation of these provisions," Puglia said.

"Time, like water, is in short supply. We cannot let red tape and activist litigation stall or block the many long overdue projects necessary to repair and enhance our aging water infrastructure and develop reliable new sources of water supply.”