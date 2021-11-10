Washington apple crop forecast revised as harvest wraps up

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) revised downward its estimate of the state's 2021 fresh apple crop.

The August forecast estimated the Washington state apple harvest to be 124.85 million standard forty pound boxes of fresh apples. After receiving updated data from WSTFA members who have picked a majority of the crop, that estimate has decreased by 5.3%.

“Apple harvest is still wrapping-up for some Washington varieties, but based on volumes harvested so far our members are expecting a decrease to 118.255 million boxes,” said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President.

“Our members are reporting smaller crops of some varieties including Honeycrisp, Galas, and Red Delicious. High heat earlier in the season affected what was ultimately picked in some cases.

"The organic apple crop is still projected to be over 15 million boxes. In spite of the smaller harvest, we are seeing high-quality fruit and consumers can expect delicious Washington apples throughout 2022.”

This report is based on a survey of WSTFA members, and represents fruit picked so far through Oct. 31 and a best estimate of what is still to be harvested. It represents the harvested total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market (excluding product sent to processor).