Territorio Aguacate is the main avocado showcase of Latin America

By Territorio Aguacate

Territorio Aguacate, in addition to being the Latin American Avocado Showcase, is the main conference of the avocado sector in Latin America.

The event brings together investors, producers and leaders to promote, strengthen and connect the avocado sector to the world.

The successful digital edition was held from June 9 to 11 and had over 1,550 people in attendance with 37 academic conferences, 840 companies, more than 200 business meetings and 105 international registrants.

Territorio Aguacate is preparing for a new in-person event, with hopes to exceed the expectations of all attendees while promoting information sharing and business connections within the sector.

On December 2 and 3, Medellín will be the epicenter for avocado in Colombia and Latin America. In the Plaza Mayor venue, the avocado representatives will meet again, with the purpose of continuing to work for an increasingly sustainable sector, with new technologies and knowledge that benefit the industry.

Showcase activities

The informational events will consist of over 30 academic seminars, distributed over two days of the Territorio Aguacate Congress.

Experts such as Juan Verde, a global leader in economics who has worked with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton; Camilo Ramírez, Executive Director of Sistema B in Colombia; Jeffery Fajardo, Executive President of Porkcolombia; Emerso Aguirre, president of AUGURA; Claudia Calero, President of Asocaña; Jorge Enrique Bedoya, President of the SAC; and Francisco Contardo, Executive Director of the Avocado Committee of Chile, will share sustainable and competitive viewpoints of the sector from different perspectives.

Additionally, during the two days of the event, attendees will be able to participate in the Avotalks, the specialized talks of Territorio Aguacate, which are run by the companies that are linked to the Latin American Avocado Showcase. Their success stories, knowledge and experiences in the avocado sector will be shared.

To promote business, alliances and commercialization, participants will be able to participate in the Commercial Exhibition, with more than 70 companies that are part of the avocado sector.

There will also be the Avomatch, the Territorio Aguacate Business Roundtable, and the perfect space to meet and promote each and every one of the businesses and companies that participate.

Showcase experiences

Finally, visitors will be able to participate in the Avotour, which will be held in the municipality of Jericó, and aims to invite participants to explore the history, culture and avocado sector of Colombia by visiting farms and properties that show how avocado is grown in our country.

Territorio Aguacate realizes the great demand for the Colombian avocado sector. It is expected to be extremely significant for the national economy and continues to strengthen and grow through acquiring knowledge, businesses, companies and leaders of the country and the world.

For more information, go to our website www.territorioaguacate.com.