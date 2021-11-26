Brazil orange juice producer Cutrale suspends U.S. exports - report

Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the U.S. as a new tax on exports has eroded its profits.

The Brazilian tax on exported juice concentrate has impacted the profit margins for shipments from Brazil, the world's largest orange juice exporter.

Cutrale, which supplies Coca-Cola orange juice brands such as Minute Maid and Simply Orange is looking to export from Mexico, the Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported.

Cutrale, which usually ships about half its Brazilian orange juice exports to the United States, declined to comment on the report, according to Reuters.

Ibiapaba Netto, director at industry group Citrus BR, said the group is trying to revert the new tax on orange juice imports, created in 2019 by an internal discussion within Brazil's internal revenue service.