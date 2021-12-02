Composting 101: What to compost and how to do it - FreshFruitPortal.com

The content of 'Composting 101: What to compost and how to do it' was prepared by FoodPrint and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Composting at home is easy – with a little know-how, keeping your compost pile efficient, odorless and pest-free is a cinch.

Healthy compost piles are moist, warm and free of foul odors, so recognizing an unhealthy pile is not super challenging – and proper maintenance will quickly become second nature.

These basic principles will help you turn your food scraps and other materials (paper towels! Newspaper!) into a healthy, functioning compost pile.

What Is Compost?

Compost is organic matter – like fruit and vegetable scraps and other kitchen scraps – that has decomposed through the actions of various microbes (bacteria, fungi, etc.) and other organisms (like earthworms).

Scraps, along with brown materials like leaves, sawdust, etc. (more on “browns” below), are added to a pile or bin, turned regularly to incorporate air and distribute material, and left to decompose over time.

The material heats up through microbial action (“cooks”) and eventually turns into usable compost – a rich, fertile, soil-like material that can be used for home gardening and farming.

How to Set Up Your Compost Bin or Pile

Compost bins or piles can be set up in many ways – from big municipal systems to small home bins. Many options are available, from homemade bins (lots of DIY content online about this!) to rotating or other types of plastic bins to purchase.