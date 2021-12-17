Avocados From Mexico unveils Knowledge Hub - FreshFruitPortal.com

Avocados From Mexico has created the Knowledge Hub to share the insights that drive the category, ensuring critical information is broadly available across the industry.

With nearly 50 educational infographics, the new Knowledge Hub provides a "holistic illustration" of how and why consumers are purchasing, ordering and eating Mexican avocados.

The Hub was launched this year after six years of ongoing research, based on the growing need for information across the category.

The information available is a "first-of-its-kind in the category and will provide partners in retail, foodservice and media with insights to help optimize business strategies, meet product goals, drive purchase and overcome barriers".

The Hub provides different insights for different types of users, and allows:

Foodservice operators to gain advanced awareness of consumers' avocado preferences

Shopper and retail partners can gain insight into purchase drivers, e-commerce and shopper education strategies

Media outlets to help develop their understanding of industry trends and consumer behaviors

"Research is critical to our success at Avocados From Mexico, and understanding the market, consumers' preferences and purchase barriers helps us drive more data-driven and informed strategies," Steven Klingele, Avocados From Mexico's Director of Research and Analytics said.

"It's that relentless focus on data and insights for AFM that inspired us to create this new Knowledge Hub."

"I'm thrilled to be able to provide a truly unparalleled, foundational resource that houses the most valuable insights, helping partners better understand the needs of their customers and consumers and ultimately, helping drive business results across the category," he said.

To see AFM's Knowledge Hub visit http://www.afmmarketinsights.com.