Global Avocado Summit 2024: Avocado Day is back

The avocado industry has changed dramatically in the world and, particularly, in Chile. Today there are new supplier countries, growing markets, an increase in local consumption and great challenges such as enhancing the competitiveness of the avocado and promoting progress in sustainability.

With that intersecting and current view, the day of the avocado returns: the Global Avocado Summit, a renewed version of the meeting that was traditionally held, and which in 2024 will take place on Nov. 21 at the Casino Monticello events center, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and Yentzen Group.

The event will be attended by farmers, marketers and exporters of this industry and will aim to analyze the current status of the sector, address potential destination markets, and delve into the commercial, marketing and communications strategies of the avocado supplier countries, with sustainability as a central theme.

“For us, this is a very important event, not only because it brings together farmers, producers, marketers and suppliers of national and international inputs, among others, around an industry as relevant in Chile as the avocado; but also allows us to show how the production and commercial processes are completely oriented towards sustainability,” explains Francisco Contardo, Executive Director of the Avocado Committee, an independent association whose purpose is to promote, precisely, the sustainable development of the industry and disseminate its good practices.

Gustavo Yentzen, CEO of Yentzen Group, a leading company in the organization of high-end agricultural events, explains that, in addition, “The Global Avocado Summit 2024 will bring together the main global players in the avocado business to analyze, from a commercial perspective, the future of this industry, considering the future of the sector in the world, in the southern cone and in Chile.”

This is a necessary event that seeks to make known the keys to the evolution of the market for this fruit, when in the last decade Chile has been one of the main suppliers internationally and has a domestic market that has gained great relevance after the pandemic, reaching consumption of 8.2 kilos per person per year, one of the nations with the highest per capita consumption in the world.

Sustainability applied to the fruit

One of the main topics that Avocado Day will address will be sustainability. Chile has promoted various projects that point in this direction and is setting an example for the rest of the world in this matter.

“Currently, the Chilean avocado industry is the benchmark for sustainability in terms of international industries. We are an example, as well as an inspiration, on how sustainability has to be worked, being the backbone of actions in the sector,” highlights Francisco Contardo.

“The objective is to understand how the future of the avocado has been adopted and must continue to adapt to meet the sustainability requirements of consumers, clients and retailers,” adds Gustavo Yentzen.

The Global Avocado Summit is an event bringing together the entire avocado industry at a national and global level and allowing the industry to learn about the potential, guidelines and future trends of Chile and the rest of the world.

The organizers look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the Casino Monticello Events Center!

For more information: events@yentzengroup.com / www.globalavocadosummit.com