Systems Approach to increase Chilean grape competitiveness in U.S.

Fedefruta and ASOEX are currently in the process to obtain U.S. approval of the Systems Approach protocol, with the expectation of starting to implement it next season.

The Systems Approach project is presented as an alternative to the methyl bromide (BrMe) fumigation required by the USDA.

The Systems Approach, as a pest mitigation method, prevents spoilage, extends the time at destination markets and preserves the organic quality of the fruit, one of the main attractions of the Chilean table grape.

Lobesia botrana and using Methyl Bromide

Chilean table grape production is affected by the quarantine for the Lobesia botrana (cluster moth) plague, which attacks vineyards, causing damage as its larvae feed on the clusters, which causes rotting and dehydration of the grapes and impacts the vines' yields.

In 2008, following the detection of Lobesia Botrana in Chilean grapes, the USDA began to require treatment with methyl bromide.

BrMe is a highly harmful gas, with a large environmental impact and that can also affect consumers' health. It is prohibited in some countries and the FAO promotes its replacement or reduction.

The chemical also deteriorates the fruit since for the application the fruit is taken out of its cold chain, heated up to about 15° so that the BrMe is effective, and left to rest for two days before being marketed.

The damage in condition, quality and life of the grape caused by the chemical, impacts its commercial potential and reduces the window in which the product is able to be marketed, thus affecting prices.

Due to these reasons, the possibility to adopt the Systems Approach as an alternative method to the use of BrMe was created.

The Systems Approach

The Systems Approach is a productive strategy that aims to reduce the prevalence of pests such as Lobesia botrana.

It prevents deterioration, allows the marketing time at the destination to be extended and preserves the organic quality of the fruit, one of the main attractions of the Chilean table grape.

Additionally, it does not affect the profitability of the products, as does the fumigation with BrMe.

Although costs increase when using this system, the approach ensures that fruit will not present problems at the destination.

This production strategy involves the application of various pest mitigation measures, of which at least two are independent.

Chileans have been working on a proposal for several years and recently met with the Minister of Agriculture, María Emilia Undurraga, the Director of SAG, Horacio Bórquez, and the Director of PASO, María José Irarrázaval to finalize the proposal and present it to the U.S.

The actions to be taken to attack Lobesia botrana are defined as constant monitoring of the harvest and the use of traps every 100 meters as well as specific solutions offered to control the Brevipalpus Chilensis plague.

