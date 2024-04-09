Agriculture journalist Tad Thompson mourned by Yentzen Group

April 09 , 2024
We wish to extend our deepest condolences on the passing of agriculture journalist Tad Thompson. For nearly two years, our media teams at FreshFruitPortal.com and Vision Magazine were honored to work alongside Tad, absorbing his incredible work ethic, wit, and deep knowledge of the produce industry, which he passionately loved. More than anything, we will cherish his friendship and his ever-present willingness to help, always accompanied by the brightest smile.

 

Tad, age 69 of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away this week, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by a wife, two children, his mother, and two dogs.

Tad, known for his warm spirit, dedicated his career to covering the international fresh fruit and vegetable industry. Since 1977, he worked as a consultant, journalist and speaker, sharing his insight about Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, and other aspects of the North American fresh produce trade. In recent years, Tad contributed extensively to FreshFruitPortal.com and Vision Magazine's coverage. Previously, Tad made his mark with The Produce News, International Produce Journal and Globalview Consulting.

On behalf of our entire team, we offer our heartfelt sympathies to Tad's family, friends, and the numerous colleagues who, like all of us at Yentzen, were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. 

 

