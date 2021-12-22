Soil testing on fruit and vegetable farms - FreshFruitPortal.com

The content of this article 'Soil testing on fruit and vegetable farms' was prepared by The University of Minnesota Extension and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

For the latest information, check the University of Minnesota's website here.

Soil testing is a foundation for nutrient management. A soil test provides baseline information about the amounts of nutrients available in your soil, and what is needed for healthy plant growth.

Specialty crop growers should test their soil at least every 2-3 years, and every year in high-value production environments such as high tunnels.

Testing every 3-5 years is sufficient for perennials like berries, orchards and grapes, but more frequent testing is useful for diagnosing problems or evaluating recent amendments.

For more information regarding proper procedures and timing for plant tissue sampling, refer to our page on foliar testing.

Soil testing: Why, when and how?