Mexico: UNAM researchers warn of drought in early 2022

This year could begin with a possible drought in Mexico as a consequence of the La Niña effect, scientists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) warned.

La Niña causes evaporation, fewer clouds and radiation that hits Mexico directly, disrupting normal weather patterns.

“Since this October, the World Meteorological Organization declared that we are in 'La Niña' conditions," Christian Domínguez Sarmiento, a researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change reported.

"Over the following months, it is expected that the effect will develop from moderate to intense, meaning we could have drought conditions from the north to the center of the country again."

"What occurred in December 2020 and January-April 2021 could be repeated," she said. However, the rains that occurred a few months ago would be beneficial to counteract the phenomenon.

The dams are full and Mexico is ready for what awaits us in the following season from December 2021 to May 2022, she said.

"If we are going to have less rainfall than is normally expected, we are going to face drought conditions."

Until October 18 of this year, 75 of the dams were 100 percent full; 64 had 75 to 100 percent; another 41, from 50 to 75 percent, and only three less than 50 percent capacity, according to reports from the National Water Commission.

If the minimum levels of water resources are not maintained, the climatic conditions could repeat themselves as happened in mid-April 2021, with numerous regions in the north of the country presenting extreme drought conditions.

La Niña is a phenomenon characterized by anomalies of very cold temperatures recorded on the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

The opposite phenomenon is known as “El Niño”, which creates extremely high temperatures that induce changes in wind patterns.

Domínguez Sarmiento said that it is also the citizens' responsibility to use the resource correctly by avoiding leaks and implementing technologies that allow the uptake of rainwater.