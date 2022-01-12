Top 10 vegetables for cold climates - FreshFruitPortal.com

The content of this article 'Top 10 vegetables for cold climates' was prepared by www.ecoinventos.com and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Too often gardeners think of growing vegetables as a summer activity. However, there are a number of cool-season vegetables that germinate and grow at lower temperatures.

In warmer climates, these cool-weather vegetables can be grown all winter long. Gardeners in colder climates can also take advantage of cold-hardy vegetables by planting these winter vegetables as early spring or fall crops.

Also, by combining cool-season vegetables with techniques to extend the growing season, the garden can be more productive throughout the year.

To get started, here is our list of the 10 best vegetables to grow in cold climates.

The 10 best winter vegetables

Beets - It is best to sow these cold-resistant vegetables directly in the garden since they do not transplant well. Beets can withstand severe frost and mature between 50 and 70 days, depending on the variety. The leaves and stems are edible and can be harvested as soon as they reach a suitable size.

Bok Choy - Also called Asian cabbage, it is one of the easiest winter vegetables to grow. It self-seeds easily in hot climates and can withstand moderate subzero temperatures. Bok Choy can be harvested in approximately 45 days.

Carrots - This crop is not only a rich source of vitamin A, they also get sweeter as the temperature drops. Ready to be harvested in 70-80 days from planting, these cool-weather vegetables can be stored in the ground until needed.

Kale - Whether you enjoy this leafy green cooked, raw, or in smoothies, kale is an easy-to-grow crop that tolerates cold temperatures. In colder climates, seedlings can be started indoors and transplanted into the garden 4 weeks before frost occurs. Start harvesting the leaves when the plants reach 20 cm in height.

Kohlrabi - As a rapidly maturing member of the cabbage family, kohlrabi can be ready for harvest in as little as 45 days. Able to withstand severe frosts, plant kohlrabi as a spring or fall crop in colder climates and as a winter crop in warmer areas.

Lettuce - Plant these fresh greens among other slow-maturing cool-season vegetables and enjoy salads within 30 days of planting. With germination temperatures as low as 2-4ºC, lettuce can begin to be grown outdoors in early spring or mid-fall.

Onions - Most varieties of onions tolerate temperatures down to -7ºC and are one of the best vegetables for cold weather gardening. When starting with seeds, it can take up to 175 days for onions to produce sizable bulbs. For faster turnaround time, plant onion sets and harvest as green onions.

Peas - These cold-hardy vegetables can tolerate frost and light colds, but not the high temperatures of summer. Planting peas as soon as the soil can be worked in spring helps ensure that this crop will have the 60-70 days it takes to reach maturity.

Radishes - One of the fastest vegetables for cold weather gardens, radishes can reach a harvestable size in three to five weeks. Radish seeds will germinate between 4-29ºC and plants can tolerate up to -4ºC for short periods.

Spinach - Spinach is ideal for fall growing. Spinach is one of the most cold-resistant vegetables and can tolerate temperatures down to -6ºC.