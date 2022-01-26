Chilean plums: U.S. authorizes entry under Systems Approach

U.S. authorities have authorized the entry of Chilean plums under a Systems Approach, greatly improving the market access for one of the Latin American country's biggest fresh fruit exports.

According to the notice in the Federal Register based on the findings of a commodity import evaluation document, the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has determined that, in addition to the existing option of irradiation, plums from Chile may safely be imported under a systems approach to the U.S. as of Jan. 25.

The decision to allow systems approach for Chilean plums is a win for everyone, states Ronald Bown, President of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (ASOEX).

“Chile represents 99% of plum imports into the United States, so the re-entry of plums significantly impacts exporters, ports, importers, retailers and, most importantly, American consumers," he said.

"They will be able to enjoy fresh, quality plums in the months leading up to domestic production from the U.S.”

Plums will be harvested in a much more sustainable manner, and quality standards upon arrival are anticipated to be high, leading to an even better eating experience.

The U.S. is the main destination for fresh fruit from Chile, in terms of volume, with a 31% share of total fresh fruit shipments exported to this market. In the case of plums, during the 2019-2020 season, Chile exported more than 2 million boxes to the US market. Plums will be available through April.