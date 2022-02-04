Avocados From Mexico reveals Big Game teaser

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Super Bowl on Feb. 13, featuring comedian Andy Richter.

The new teaser kicks off AFM’s new creative platform, “Addvocados”- inspired by American’s love for avocados, and the beloved fruit’s ability to make everyday things even better.

The creative builds on the brand’s new "Always Good" positioning - highlighting that few other foods can combine great taste, nutrition and fun times like avocados do.

The release of this preview is just one part of a highly integrated, multichannel campaign designed to drive the brand and sales in a way AFM has never done before.