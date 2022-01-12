Avocados From Mexico launches multichannel shoppable campaign

Avocados From Mexico has lauched a multifaceted campaign designed to engage consumers and make avocados shippable at every touchpoint during the biggest avocado occasion of the year.

From the "House of Goodness" digital experience to in-store QR codes that drive directly to the brand's website and a new partnership with eCommerce Acceleration platform MikMak, AFM's 2022 Big Game campaign will link brand awareness and sales "like never before".

AFM has built its brand around this occasion, and recently announced its return as a Big Game advertiser with a 30-second spot.

"We've built the AFM brand on a foundation of innovation – now, we're back in the Big Game with not only an ad but another innovative, fully integrated campaign," said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico.

An Immersive and Shoppable Digital Experience

The brand is deploying a robust multichannel digital campaign designed to drive brand awareness and engagement across all key social platforms, while also increasing purchase intent and placing avocados on the digital shelves of 40 retailers.

At the center of AFM's digital activation is the House of Goodness which is hosted by former New Orleans star quarterback and football legend, Drew Brees.

The virtual home features several spaces and unique experiences that consumers can navigate through, including taking a selfie with Drew Brees and watching the brand's Big Game TV spot.

House of Goodness visitors can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win their very own "House of Goodness" with a $100k Smart Home Makeover.

"This past year, the industry went through one of the fastest transformations that we have seen in decades. Meanwhile, we as a brand have gone through our own accelerated growing curve, fueled by an optimized marketing team, a revamped data strategy, and a whole new level of integration across platforms, teams, and technologies," said Ivonne Kinser, Vice President, Marketing and Innovation for the brand.

As a physical extension of the digital House of Goodness, consumers in New York will have the opportunity to visit a limited-time pop-up "Store of Goodness" from Feb. 8-13.

Technology-Enabled Innovation

AFM is building on its proven brand awareness, shopper and e-commerce tactics through a new partnership with MikMak to make every single digital and social ad shoppable, giving avocado buyers the power to purchase wherever they interact with the brand's Big Game campaign.

Through a strategic partnership with LiveRamp, the leading data connectivity platform, MikMak will enable the produce brand to both better understand its online shoppers and acquire, analyze and enrich its first-party data with a 360 view of the most valuable shoppers.

"As consumers continue to buy more of their groceries online, Avocados From Mexico is leading the way by ensuring all digital and social media channels are shoppable with MikMak," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO at MikMak.