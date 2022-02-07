Apple inventories down in Europe but up in the U.S.

There is a contrasting picture for both apple and pear stocks in the U.S. and Europe, according to data from the World Apple and Pear Association.

The figures show that in Europe apple stocks in January increased by 5.1% compared to 2021 to reach 4.4 million metric tons (MT).

In the U.S., apple stocks stood at 1.7 million MT, down 2.7% compared to 2021.

In Europe, the increase was mainly driven by Golden Delicious (up 19.5% from 2021), Jonagold (+15.8%), and Gala (+15.7%), which compensated for the decrease in several varieties, most notably Granny Smith (-12.5%) and Cripps Pink (-11%).

In the U.S., the drop is due to a decrease among the largest varieties, such as Fuji (-19.6%), Honeycrisp (-15.5%), Red Delicious (-12.5%), and Gala (-8.3%), and despite significant increases for Cosmic Crisp (+147%) and Pink Lady (+17.4%).

In Europe, pear stocks stood at 661,587 on Jan. 1 2022, 18% below the volume of 2021, mostly because of the large decrease in Italy. In the U.S. pear stocks stood at 190,192 T, which is 25% above last year.