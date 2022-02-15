Mexican limes soaring from price fixing - report

Aggressive price fixing led by criminal groups is allegedly behind soaring prices of Mexican limes, and already affecting their availability on the menus of restaurants in the U.S.

According to a report in The Guardian, prices usually peak in the Northern Hemisphere winter, but this year have reached unprecedented new highs. The report said that since January 2021, the average cost of Mexican limes has tripled.

Falling production, continued exports and colder weather and general inflation are fingered as causes, but the report also alleges that amidst this issues, Mexican criminal organizations are imposing increasing controls over producers.

“The lime trade is a billion-dollar industry and, for any criminal group, it’s very easy and extremely profitable for them to go to the farmers and tell them what they need to pay for protection,” said Romain Le Cour, security and violence reduction program officer at the thinktank México Evalúa. “It’s classic mafia.”

The end result is less availability of this classic citric fruit in the retail sector, and is also driving growers away from the crop as well. The report also warns that Mexican avocados are also suffering from a similar fate. A recent security incident involving a USDA inspector in the avocado rich Michoacán region demonstrates this later trend as well.

To read the full article, visit The Guardian.