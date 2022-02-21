Peru avocado shipments to increase up to 10% in 2022

Peru avocado shipments to increase up to 10% in 2022

February 21 , 2022
Peru avocado shipments to increase up to 10% in 2022

Peru avocado exports are expected to grow by 8 to 10 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year. Growth will likely come from shipments to Europe, but supply woes in the U.S. could alter these projections. 

According to an article from Agaria.pe citing figures from Peru’s avocado growers' association ProHass, 2021 was already a year of substantial growth, increasing 20 percent compared to 2020 to hit 483,00 tons of shipped fruit.

This growth was mainly expected to come from exports destined for the Netherlands which supply the EU, said the president of ProHass Juan Carlos Paredes.

 The season for Peru avocados kicks off in April or early May, when it ripens enough to reach the quality for the U.S. market. According to the report, this allows Peru to get in on consumption trends associated with July 4th and the Labor Day long weekend in September.

Last year the country’s Trade Minister Roberto Sanchez heralded the growth registered in the value of Peru’s avocado exports. At the time Sanchez said that 2021 exports, not including the final two months of August and September, were already up 14 percent compared to the entire 2020 season. 

You might also be interested in


AirBattery: A new way to store renewable energy
Sumo Citrus kicks off with expanded distribution and new bags
New study links eating grapes to improved gut health and reduced cholesterols
Fresh Del Monte's sustainability programs receive high scores, awards
California port backlog will not clear until well into 2022, experts say
U.S. consumers plan to grocery shop early for holiday season
Canada: Fruit and vegetable shortages get worse as unvaccinated U.S. truckers turned away at border
How to manage insects on indoor plants

Subscribe to our newsletter


San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands