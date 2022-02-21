Peru avocado shipments to increase up to 10% in 2022

Peru avocado exports are expected to grow by 8 to 10 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year. Growth will likely come from shipments to Europe, but supply woes in the U.S. could alter these projections.

According to an article from Agaria.pe citing figures from Peru’s avocado growers' association ProHass, 2021 was already a year of substantial growth, increasing 20 percent compared to 2020 to hit 483,00 tons of shipped fruit.

This growth was mainly expected to come from exports destined for the Netherlands which supply the EU, said the president of ProHass Juan Carlos Paredes.

The season for Peru avocados kicks off in April or early May, when it ripens enough to reach the quality for the U.S. market. According to the report, this allows Peru to get in on consumption trends associated with July 4th and the Labor Day long weekend in September.

Last year the country’s Trade Minister Roberto Sanchez heralded the growth registered in the value of Peru’s avocado exports. At the time Sanchez said that 2021 exports, not including the final two months of August and September, were already up 14 percent compared to the entire 2020 season.