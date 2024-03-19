USDA issues PACA violations in Georgia, lifts order in Texas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced new measures on Monday applied to Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) violators in Texas and Georgia.

The USDA lifted sanctions on a Texas produce business, as the company had satisfied the reparation order issued under PACA.

McAllen-based Always Fresco had failed to pay a $40,885 award in favor of a Minnesota seller and was restricted from operating in the produce industry in December 2023.

Guadalupe Quintanilla Jr. and Edgar Rios were listed as managers and may now be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee.

However, another two violators were sanctioned in Georgia and are now banned from engaging in PACA-licensed business or other activities without approval from USDA.

South Side Fresh Produce, operating out of Forest Park, failed to pay a $6,800 award to a Minnesota seller, the USDA said. All Fresh Farms, operating out of Tifton, also failed to pay a $43,070 award in favor of an Arizona seller.

The companies not only failed to meet contractual obligations to produce sellers but additionally did not pay the reparation awards issued. They are currently restricted from operating in the produce industry