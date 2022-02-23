Del Monte Produce CFO to step down

Del Monte Produce CFO and senior VP Eduardo Bezerra will step down from his post at the produce giant, the second change of senior management in as many months.

According to a SEC filing from Del Monte, Bezerra gave notice of his departure on Feb. 16, 2022, and plans to “pursue other personal and career interests” The statement said that the resignation is not due to any disagreements within the company.

An interim CFO will be named, pending the selection of a permanent replacement.

Bezerra held the role from 2019, and prior to Del Monte Produce worked in chemical, seed and biotech firms with a focus on U.S. and Latin America, including Bayer and Monsanto.

The development is the second departure of senior management in 2022, following the exit of COO Youssef Zakharia at the end of January. The company replaced Zakharia from within, naming Mohammed Abbas, a senior manager from its Asia Pacific team, to the role.