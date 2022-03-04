Mission Produce announces campaign ahead of SEPC show 

Mission Produce has launched a year-long initiative that looks to highlight its service and operational characteristics for consumers and industry partners ahead of the the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC)’s Southern Exposure show in Orlando, Florida.

The campaign highlights different attributes of Mission’s business model and answers the question, “Why partner with Mission?”, according to a company statement.

The campaign looks to capitalize on its “field to fork” strategy and will spotlight aspects like: ripening and distribution; vertical integration and sourcing; value added services; and sustainability.

“Ahead of SEPC, our goal is to continue the discussion of how we can best support our customers. At Mission, we constantly seek to innovate– the more we understand our customers’ needs, the better the service we can provide them,” said Denise Junqueiro, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Mission Produce.

The company has an active marketing program which has focused on building consumer awareness for its brand, products and operation ahead of industry and consumer events.