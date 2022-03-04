Mission Produce announces campaign ahead of SEPC show 

Mission Produce announces campaign ahead of SEPC show 

March 04 , 2022
Mission Produce announces campaign ahead of SEPC show 

Mission Produce has launched a year-long initiative that looks to highlight its service and operational characteristics for consumers and industry partners ahead of the the  Southeast Produce Council (SEPC)’s Southern Exposure show in Orlando, Florida.

The campaign highlights different attributes of Mission’s business model and answers the question, “Why partner with Mission?”, according to a company statement. 

The campaign looks to capitalize on its “field to fork” strategy and will spotlight aspects like: ripening and distribution; vertical integration and sourcing; value added services; and sustainability.

 “Ahead of SEPC, our goal is to continue the discussion of how we can best support our  customers. At Mission, we constantly seek to innovate– the more we understand our  customers’ needs, the better the service we can provide them,” said Denise Junqueiro, Vice  President of Marketing and Communications at Mission Produce.

The company has an active marketing program which has focused on building consumer awareness for its brand, products and operation ahead of industry and consumer events.

You might also be interested in


Avocado-producing Mexican state looks for access to U.S.
Mexican avocados: Migratory impact, prices rise, US statement on talks
USDA says avocado ban will be in place "for as long as necessary"
Colombian avocado exports see significant growth this year

Subscribe to our newsletter


San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands