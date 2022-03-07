Colombia aims to boost avocado exports to U.S. by 50% by 2024

Colombia exported 2,376 tons of avocados to the U.S. last year, having scored market access in 2017, and it plans to ramp up that number significantly in the coming years.

Jorge Enrique Restrepo, the executive director of industry body Corporate, told Bloomberg that the industry is aiming to export 30 percent more in 2022.

Following that, he expects exports to be 40 percent higher in 2023, and 50 percent higher in 2024.

"We currently have 262 farms authorized to export with a total of 7,918 hectares, and there are 313 farms under vigilance with a further 9,236 hectares," he was quoted as saying.

"The big challenge is having more farms authorized to export to the U.S. and creating confidence in exporters to be able to supply that market in the long-term."

He added that the main focus for Colombia in 2022 is on quality, that requires a "collective effort by the producers and exporters".

In addition, adapting to the increasingly stringent requirements of the different international markets - not just in terms of certificates but also in the compliance of work plans - is also a big challenge.

The industry also plans to boost consumption in the domestic Colombian market, where Restrepo says there is "room for considerable growth".

However, as with all other sectors, rising costs and inflation have become a big issue to Colombian avocado growers.