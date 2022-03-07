Fresh Del Monte names Monica Vicente CFO

Fresh Del Monte has named Monica Vicente as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, a timely replacement for Eduardo Bezerra who steps down at the end of the month.

In an SEC filing, Del Monte said that Vicente will also serve as the company’s principal accounting officer, taking the new role April 1, 2022.

She has served for the produce multinational as Vice President, Corporate Finance since 2003, and most recently led the company’s regional finance, global financial planning & analysis, investor relations, and global procurement functions.

In her 24 year tenure with the firm, she has also led roles including SEC reporting & controlling, tax, and treasury. Prior to joining Del Monte, she worked for Ernst & Young in their assurance services group.

She replaces Eduardo Bezerra, who announced his departure from Fresh Del Monte in the end of February.