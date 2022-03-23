Hazel Technologies to host summit on cherry quality, trends

Hazel Technologies will host the Cherry Quality Summit at the end of this month. The one-hour online event will be held on Thursday March 31st and will feature speakers with extensive knowledge of the cherry category amidst the 2022 global cherry season.

Speakers will include Desmond O’Rourke, founder and CEO of Belrose, and Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development – AgTech at Hazel Technologies. Other presentations at the webinar will highlight grower and quality perspectives from various cherry growing regions around the world.

Desmond O’Rourke is an expert in international marketing research with 60+ years of experience. Over the last 30, he has specialized in global fruit industry problems and conducts yearly global fruit marketing analysis for the cherry, apple, pear, and kiwifruit industries at his company Belrose. His presentation will focus on global market trends for cherry in 2022. Mario Cervantes will speak on innovations in postharvest technologies for the commodity.

“Over the last few years, the global cherry industry has seen major growth, specifically in Chile, Turkey and the United States,” Desmond O’Rourke, founder and CEO of Belrose said. “I look forward to discussing how consumers around the world are driving the increased production in these countries and what this means for the market.”

“We all know that consumers eat with their eyes first, especially when they are purchasing produce,” said Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development, AgTech at Hazel Technologies, “Hazel 100 helps maintain stem greenness, promotes longer shelf-life and gives higher post-storage quality, so that the cherries you send to your retailers, wholesalers, and importers arrive at field-fresh perfection. I look forward to expanding on these benefits during the summit on March 31st.”

The Cherry Quality Summit is a free event and will offer both English and Spanish translations. Registration is open to the general industry until March 31st or until capacity is reached.

Hazel Technologies hosted the cherry event last year as well as a similar event for table grapes in October 2021.