Hazel Tech to host Quality Summit featuring global insights on table grapes

Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces the launch of its upcoming virtual Grape Quality Summit.

A one-hour event to be held on Friday Oct. 15th, the Summit will feature keynote speakers discussing global market trends, category innovation, postharvest research and shelf-life extension technology.

Speakers will include Estefania Echeverria, Head of Yentzen Research & Consulting at Portal Frutícola, Anél Botes, Postharvest Researcher at South Africa’s ARC Infruitec-Nietvoorbij, and Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development – AgTech, at Hazel Technologies, Inc.

The webinar will also include a panel discussion on advancements and changes in the grape supply chain featuring Garland Perkins, Senior Manager for Insights and Innovation at Oppy, Jose Monasterio Quality and Postharvest Manager at Frusan, and Nico Tomicic, Business Development Manager at Hazel Technologies, Inc., led by Pat Flynn, co-founder and CMO at Hazel Technologies, Inc.

Keynote speeches will present on global market insights for the table grape category and highlight the latest research on fresh table grape postharvest quality, including maintaining stem quality, preventing dehydration and ensuring optimum long-distance transit.

In addition, speakers will discuss new grape quality technology that has been tested by growers and international research organizations on black, red and green varieties.

“Hazel Tech® is helping grape growers, packers, shippers, and retailers protect the stem quality of an ever-growing list of table grape varieties around the world," said Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development - AgTech at Hazel Technologies, Inc.

"I look forward to presenting grower case studies that illustrate how Hazel Tech’s technology is positively impacting the global supply chain."

The Grape Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until October 15th or until capacity is reached.