Freska Produce closes equity deal with Peruvian mango packer 

March 30 , 2022
Freska Produce International will enter into an equity partnership with Tallanes Packers in order to strengthen its supply of fresh mangos out of Peru.

According to a statement, this partnership will enhance Freska’s Peruvian import program and help Tallanes build out its packing and sourcing operations in Peru. With Freska’s support, Tallanes will be the packing arm of Freska out of Peru using its  state-of-the-art plant built with  growth in mind. 

This partnership will allow for better integration of farming, and control over supervision to make the plant more efficient with food safety, social responsibility, and overall packing operations. 

Last year, Freska Produce and Tallanes packed 30 million lbs. of fruit equaling 621 ocean containers bound for the United States, Europe, and Chile. According to Jesus “Chuy” Loza of Freska 

“We plan on a gradual growth to increase volume to all locations over the next  few years”, he said. “By having this partnership with Tallanes, Freska will invest in bringing mangos to market with better quality control, increased food Safety, and done in a way that benefits our retail partners”.

“Combining forces with one of the top marketers of mangos in the US was an easy decision for us,” said Miguel Aviles of Tallanes, “we look forward to growing and  supporting Freska’s ever-increasing sales, marketing, and packing plant knowledge”.

Fruit will be available beginning in December 2022 with Kent variety which is one of  the better eating mangos available and runs through March 2023. This product will be packed under the Freska Label.  

