Pear stocks growing in E.U., U.S

The World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) has released its apple and pear stocks figures as of March 1, 2022, and showed a growing stock of pears in both the E.U. and the U.S. compared to 2021, while apple stocks increased less significantly.

In its statement, it said that in Europe apple stocks increased by 8.6 percent compared to 2021 to reach 2,935,962 Tons, while pear stocks decreased by 14.9 percent to 388,495 Tons, compared to the same period last year.

In the USA, apple stocks as of March 1 202 stood at 1,275,346 Tons (+1.6 percent compared to 2021), while pear stocks reached 111,912 Tons (37.7 percent above 2021).

In Europe, the increases in stocks came primarily from g Red Jonaprince (54 percent up from 2021), Jonagold (+27.9 percent), Golden Delicious (+23.3 percent), and Gala (+18.4 percent). Varieties seeing a drop in inventories over the same month last year included Granny Smith (-20 percent) and Cripps Pink (-14.9 percent).

On the other hand, European pear stocks saw Italian varieties fall (Abate Fetel -97.8 percent and Kaiser -95.2 percent) but was partially mitigated by the stark increase in Portugal’s Rocha pears (+59,614 Tons compared to March 2021).

In the USA, apple stocks were essentially flat year-over-year. A decrease among several large varieties, such as Fuji (-20.8 percent), Red Delicious (-11.7 percent), and Gala (-9 percent) was compensated by a 216.5 percent increase in Cosmic Crisp apples, which reached 51.576 Tons, and a 36.5 percent increase in the Granny Smith variety.