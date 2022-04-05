Fruit Logistica 2022 kicks off in Berlin

Marking a milestone after postponements, cancellations, shifting entry requirements and uncertainty, Fruit Logistica 2022 has finally opened today in Berlin.

With a slogan of “Meet onsite again”, Fruit Logistica 2022 has attracted buyers and professional visitors from 115 countries and features around 2,000 exhibitors from 87 countries.

In November 2021, Fruit Logistica was postponed from February to April due to the expected development of the Covid-19 pandemic, with correspondingly strict conditions.

"Some exhibitors still had to cancel with a heavy heart due to the late planning certainty in connection with the pandemic and a correspondingly shortened preparation time, but will participate as trade visitors," says Kai Mangelberger, Director of Fruit Logistica.

"For others, the April date and the start of their season overlapped." Next year Fruit Logistica will return to its original date in February,” Mangelberger added.

In fact the last installment took place in February 2020, making Fruit Logistica the last leading international trade show before the Berlin exhibition grounds had to be closed due to the pandemic.

“We are all the more pleased that now, two years later, we are the first leading international trade show in Germany to be held again after the far-reaching infection control measures expired," says Mangelberger.

Apart from the exhibitor space, there are a variety of innovation awards, panels, niche events and other activities touching on matters from sustainability, especially with regard to cultivation, packaging, and transportation, as well as the effects of the climate crisis on producers and the digitization of agriculture. No to mention the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the far-reaching effects for the global fruit trade.