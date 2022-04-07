Leadership changes at South Africa’s citrus grower association

The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) has announced leadership changes, with Hannes de Waal taking over as the association’s Chairman of the Board for a two year term.

In a statement, the CGA said that de Waal currently serves as CEO of the Sunday River Valley Citrus Company, participating as a member of the board since 2017 and as the Vice Chairperson over the last two years.

De Waal has 26 years of experience in the citrus industry, including 17 years in different positions within the Capespan group.

“It is my privilege to serve our dynamic industry in this capacity. Over the last decade I have had the pleasure of observing the growth and resilience of a valley of smaller farmers who have worked hard to build professional businesses, distributing high quality fruit into local and foreign markets. I am a firm believer that South Africa’s agricultural sector is one in which benefits are enjoyed by all members of the value and supply chain – this is something we must continue to build on,” he said in the statement.

The CGA has 20 director positions, which represent the 15 different grower regions, plus two directors representing emerging farmers in northern and southern regions, a director of government relations and a director who leads the CGA’s finance and risk review committee.