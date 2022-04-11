Frutura acquires Texas cooling and logistics firm

Frutura has added another unit to its group, after reaching an agreement to acquire Texas based Agri-Cooling & Logistics (Agri-Cooling), enhancing its logistics and storage infrastructure in a strategic location to redistribute Mexican grown fruit.

According to a statement, McAllen, Texas based Agri-Cooling currently operates a high-capacity refrigeration facility created for and targeted to the unique needs of the produce industry. Plans are in the works to add ripening rooms for mangoes and over time, other varietals. Supplementing the new building with additional space and capacity is under discussion.

“McAllen has become a critical U.S. receiving point for some of the most desired fruit commodities and we expect to utilize this facility for our mango, lime, and other key crops from our operations in Mexico.” said David Krause, Frutura’s CEO.

"It is highly strategic and absolutely critical to our mission to provide the high-quality fruit our customers deserve. And quickly. The acquisition of Agri-Cooling moves us that much closer to our ambitious goal of delivery within 48 hours of an order being placed,” he added.

Adding a Texas footprint to Dayka & Hackett’s successful network of packing and distribution operations in Central California and Wilmington, Delaware has been a priority for Frutura.

The company said in its statement that the acquisition of Agri-Cooling will be a game-changer for their many customers who need to ship premium produce out of Mexico, cost-effectively and under optimal conditions.

Frutura is a sales and marketing network formed with the acquisition of Dayka & Hackett LLC and TerraFresh Organics (U.S.); Agrícola Don Ricardo (Peru); Frutura Uruguay; and Subsole (Chile).