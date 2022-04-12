Agronometrics in Charts: Mexican mangoes continue to be relished by a growing majority

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas analyzes the state of the Mexican mango market. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Mexico is one of the premier producers of mangoes. Owing to conducive weather, particularly in the South, production has been steady this season with Ataulfo being the predominant variety. Production is projected to be the highest between weeks 13 to 24, with volumes culminating at around 3m cartons a week from late May to late June, Eduardo Castillejos, president of the Association of Mango Exporters of Mexico (Emex) said in an industry publication.

The Association of Mango Exporters of Mexico has projected a productive season with about 61 million cartons of mangos directed for the U.S market in 2022, representing a 5 percent increase over last season’s volume of 58 million cartons. A protracted peak shipping period is expected stretching until the end of June.

Volumes in week 14 stood at around 10 K tonnes, a 33 percent surge compared to the previous season. Production in the state of Michoacán is estimated at 14.19m cartons, while Nayarit is set to produce 12.76m cartons and Oaxaca, 10.50m cartons. Next in line is Chiapas with 4.90m cartons, Jalisco with 4.58m cartons, Guerrero with 2.09m cartons and Colima with 1.23m cartons.

Hefty shipments are expected to continue flowing out of Mexico through much of the summer with supplies petering out by late September.

The market generally saw mangos trading at reasonable prices. Price breakdown by variety in week 14 saw Kent as the most expensive with prices at $5.70 per package followed by Ataulfo at $4.92 per package and Tommy Atkins at $4.63 per package.

The marketing chain is likely to benefit from the propitious season so far. Expectations for 2022 regarding the flow of Mexican mangoes to the United States have been encouraging. “We have primarily shifted to digital marketing, including our website revamp, social media channels including TikTok, paid targeting, influencer programs, and retail promotions,” Tricia Bramley, director of marketing and communications for the National Mango Board said in an industry publication.

According to Bramley, the much touted health benefits of mangoes are circulating, adding to the popularity of mangoes. “We have seen a self-reported increase in the awareness of mango and their health benefits, as well as behavioral data from our digital media that has shown more interest in the health benefits of mango,” she adds. The large volumes expected during April could pose as a great opportunity for marketers in the U.S and it could be an opportune time to promote St. Patrick’s Day and Easter through the marketing of this product.

