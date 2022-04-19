Del Monte recognized as one of country's most trusted companies

Fresh Del Monte Produce has been named one of America’s Most Trusted Companies of 2022 by Newsweek.

“Trust and care are at the core of our corporate culture at Fresh Del Monte. For 135 years, we’ve worked hard to become a business that provides fresh and healthy products to families, while doing good by our communities and protecting our planet,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Fresh Del Monte.

“We are honored to be among the companies recognized for this award and remain committed to maintaining the honesty and transparency Fresh Del Monte is known for.”

This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange listed companies with a revenue over $500 million in 2020 have been considered in the study.

The company’s most recent accomplishments include receiving high-level scores in the water security and climate change and forest categories by CDP, winning a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award for its approach to farming while conserving biodiversity, and being a finalist for Rabobank’s 2021 Leadership in Sustainability award.