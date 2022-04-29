Westfalia expands avocado operations to India through new JV

Headline image, from left to right: GVK Naidu (Managing Director at Sam Agri), Zac Bard (Executive Global Farming, growers and commercial nurseries at Westfalia), Amos Or (Dvori Or), David Levin (Marketing Director at Sam Agri) and Ms. Levin (Sam Agri). (Photo: Westfalia Fruit)

Westfalia, one of the world's biggest avocado suppliers, has announced it is expanding its operations into India amid expectations the country will become a "very strategic part" of the company's growth path.

The company said it would supply local markets in the South Asian country, as well as retailers and wholesale markets with domestically-produced avocados and supplies from its global network of farms.

To introduce Hass avocados in India and also other internationally accepted varieties that suit the Indian climate, Westfalia has partnered with Sam Agri and incorporated a joint venture (JV) company - West In Avo India Limited.

Westfalia described Sam Agri as a well-known agri-business Indian company with over 25+ years of experience in integrated operations involving growing, processing and marketing of fresh produce.

The JV partners have also roped in Dvori Or, an Israel based nursery that combines the best of avocado nursery expertise.

“We are global avocado experts in a very specialized industry that requires deep knowledge and experience," said Zac Bard, Executive Global Farming, growers and commercial nurseries for Westfalia.

"We are excited to bring to India our expertise in every part of the value chain from nurseries and growing techniques to producing the best quality product to put on the supermarket shelves."

GVK Naidu, Managing Director at Sam Agri, said: “The growing and marketing expertise of Westfalia coupled with the Nursery expertise of Dvori Or will help realize our vision to make Avocado available on every Indian table."

David Levin, Marketing Director at Sam Agri, added:.“This partnership feels natural. With our combined experience, this collaboration will allow Westfalia to focus on both the local avocado industry and strategic imports that make the market in India so special, and we are looking forward to this journey together."

Amos Or from Dvori Or. said: “India has areas suitable for avocado production and being in the northern hemisphere, the production will be counter seasonal to African & other South American imports. We are excited to bring the right varieties and planting material to suit the local microclimates."

During Indian’s off season months Westfalia will import avocados from its farms in Tanzania to maintain year round availability for the developing market.

“We believe that the short transit time with a regular supply of good quality avocados creates the right conditions to see rapid growth in the Indian market and compliment the developing local production in India,” adds Zac Bard.

Alk Brand, group CEO of Westfalia Fruit, concludes: “India has been chosen as a strategic investment opportunity for Westfalia Fruit and after picking the right strategic partners and doing thorough research in the market, we are ready to create a long term sustainable growth story.

"We anticipate that India will become a very strategic part of the Westfalia growth path."