Mission Produce appoints new President and COO

Mission Produce has named Timothy Bulow as its new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), who brings a 30 year career to the avocado leader.

According to a statement, Mission’s Founder Steve Barnard will continue to serve as the CEO and a member of its Board of Directors, and Bulow will join the company no later than August 1, 2022.

Bulow joins Mission with more than 30 years of experience leading global operations, business development and marketing for consumer-facing businesses across diverse geographies and industries.

He also has deep experience with multinational consumer goods corporations, including General Mills, Inc., where he served in multiple general management and marketing leadership positions, introducing multiple branded products and streamlining operations in international markets across Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Most recently, Bulow served as Chief Operating Officer at Minor Education, part of Minor International, one of the largest hospitality, restaurant and lifestyle companies in the Asia Pacific Region.

In this role, Bulow was responsible for the development, strategic market expansion, and launch of new education platforms.

Bulow began his career at KPMG before joining PepsiCo, Inc., where he held various roles in accounting, finance and strategy. Bulow earned a B.S. in business from Tennessee Tech University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Tim is a versatile and results-driven executive who has a great appreciation for global commerce and the development of new growth markets through his 30-year career working for large multinational enterprises,” said Barnard.

“With Tim’s operational and commercial expertise, I’m confident that we will expand upon our industry-leading market share and meet our long-term strategic growth plans. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to further expanding our global footprint under his leadership,” he added.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring my passion for international business and experience in the food industry to Mission,” said Bulow.

“Mission has earned a reputation for game-changing innovation, which has translated into its position as the global leader of the avocado market. I look forward to working with our teams, growing partners and customers to accelerate our penetration of new growth markets while continuing to build upon the Company’s unparalleled service to its multi-channel customer base,” he concluded.